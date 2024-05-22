Spell Disk 1.0.6h

- Addressed an issue where the Sturdy Potion could not remove the player's stun on rare occasions.
- Fixed an issue where the Deranged class in Survivor Mode had disks appear in their rewards after the recent item pool change.
- Optimized the stun and knockback mechanism for players to reduce redundant functions.
