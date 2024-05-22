 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 22 May 2024

Spell Disk 1.0.6h

22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Addressed an issue where the Sturdy Potion could not remove the player's stun on rare occasions.
  • Fixed an issue where the Deranged class in Survivor Mode had disks appear in their rewards after the recent item pool change.
  • Optimized the stun and knockback mechanism for players to reduce redundant functions.

