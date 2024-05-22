5/21/24 - Chaos Chain Update 1.4.7 (Freight Haven Subdistrict)

Chaos Chain

Attention, freelancers!

Here is the next update for the game. This update contains the Freight Haven subdistrict - home of the Free Slade Militia faction. There aren't any quests in here yet, but there will be soon. For now, you can check out what I made and get a look at the new faction. Check out the full change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED a few dialogue typos * FIXED a bug which caused the activate supporter DLC event after character creation to get skipped if the player was rapidly skipping messages * FIXED a couple of typos related to world modifiers **Changes & Additions:** * Added Freight Haven subdistrict (There are no quests here yet but the layout is finished and you can see the new faction and trade with them) * Added area transition between Industrial Zone and Freight Haven * Added area transition between The Slabs and Freight Haven * Added new faction: Free Slade Militia (Civilian Vigilante Militia who oppose the violent gangs, ruthless outlaws, corporate/government corruption - these are meant to be "good guys") * Added Armican HP44 Goliath pistol (44 Magnum Auto pistol - this thing is extremely powerful and can be side-fired but it's not as accurate as the Sobek revolver) * Added Armican HP44 Goliath pistol attack skills and animations * Enemies now have slight variation to their max health and mettle (+/- 10% --- This means that enemies of the same exact type can have up to a 10% boost or reduction to their health and mettle each time they are faced --- Example: Thug Hoodlum 1 may have 19 hp and Thug Hoodlum 2 may have only 16 --- These numbers are then slightly randomized again by a % based on the enemy's skill level) * Reduced interior fog by 10% * Increased raindrop sprite amount by 10% * Centralized the rain splash effect to be closer around the character (Center screen - lowered the max and raised the min for the coordinate that the effect can spawn) * Added new item icon art * Added 11 new militia sprites * Added 15 randomized generic militia phrases * Added 8 new male sprawler sprites (NPCs - generic) * Added 8 new male squatter sprites (NPCs - generic) * Added 8 new female squatter sprites (NPCs - generic) * Storms now play thunder sound effects when they begin * Added new randomized sound effects for both interiors and exteriors * Randomized sounds will no longer play in character creation * Added new unique NPCs to interact with * Added new unique NPC graphics * Added new character dialogues * Removed a few instances where infamy is awarded for extremely minor interactions in the world * Added nudie magazine misc item (Worth a decent price if sold) * Added a new shop * Updated several shop listings * Updated loot tables * Optimization improvements across the board * Various other small tweaks and adjustments

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

There's even a demo to try the game out!

Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː