Very Early Access Sneak Peak Uploaded!

Kristala Playtest Release Notes May 21, 2024

Hello Travelers!

It’s finally here! The very first iteration of Kristala’s first Early Access Release update for PC here on Steam!

We appreciate your patience with us as we are still developing Kristala’s Early Access release and your bug reports and tests are invaluable to us!

Here are the known issues in this first build that we are currently working on fixing and updating in the very near future:

When you open up the journal entries menu, nothing pops up when you select an entry and you can’t read it.

Sometimes when you hit the first boss, Lophi the Lost, as he is coming up from his teleport move, he will stop and freeze for a bit before starting to move again. This occurs as he’s coming up and before he actually lands on the ground.

The second checkpoint menu sometimes opens up looking like it’s totally blank, you just need to hit RB/LB on controller or Z/X on the Keyboard to open up the menus when this happens.

Occasionally the enemy AI bugs out and the enemies behave a bit stupidly, like getting stuck on environmental stuff and not coming after you or not noticing you when they should. Sometimes this occurs for no good reason at all, but sometimes it’s because of ranged magic hitting them when you’re out of their range of vision.

Sometimes the Gilsanka (fish mutant monsters) get stuck seemingly dancing around LOL

Sound Design is not yet finished. Some spells don’t make noise and aren’t totally finished being refined yet so they don't always work exactly as expected, especially for the Myrtunan.

Rats/Enemies don’t notice you from behind even if you’re not sneaking.

Chainsaw Rats don’t react after being sneak attacked and surviving.

Right now you don’t see the difference in stats between armor pieces when you’re looking at them in the menu, only once you’ve equipped a new piece. .

You can’t cast Drain Life on enemies that are below you. For example, they are on the ground and you’re on the roof of a house.

Leeches bug out sometimes and become unable to be locked on to, but if you just keep swinging you’ll kill them regardless, even if they suddenly end up in the sky… Sometimes they disappear underground and never come back but spit at you from the great beyond!

When you put the ingredients into the cauldron for Zazagrul in Something Wicked, the ends of the dialogue will be cut off and then multiple dialogue will be heard playing at once during the ends of each section of dialogue.

The Something Wicked Pt. 2 quest for Zazagrul is bugged. You will not be able to place the ingredients into the cauldron to continue the quest.

Lophi and Hiratrola Bosses might get bugged mid-fight, unfortunately this requires a restart.

Enemy conditional spawner might fail, making certain enemies spawn before they should. You might see spiders turned around in the forest.

Corruption removal tied to enemies might fail. Blocking the path forward in the labyrinth.

The Undead enemies in the Cemetery are “skating” around, moving faster than their legs. – already fixed and will be updated in our next upload.

Hiratrola, Lophi, and other enemies are missing grab attacks.

Enemies notice the player faster than they should. A proper detection system with a widget will be added in an update.

Enemies will be able to throw projectiles at the player if they can’t reach them. This system is not working correctly at the moment.