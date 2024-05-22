just fixing the build tools for upcoming updates :)
Doomtrooper CCG update for 22 May 2024
0.12.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Doomtrooper - Windows Depot 723411
- Loading history…
macOS Doomtrooper - MacOS Depot 723412
- Loading history…
Linux Doomtrooper - Linux Depot 723413
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update