Doomtrooper CCG update for 22 May 2024

0.12.4

22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

just fixing the build tools for upcoming updates :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Doomtrooper - Windows Depot 723411
  • Loading history…
macOS Doomtrooper - MacOS Depot 723412
  • Loading history…
Linux Doomtrooper - Linux Depot 723413
  • Loading history…
