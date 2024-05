Share · View all patches · Build 14448226 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 15:13:05 UTC by Wendy

This hotfix is specifically referring to an issue with the Tipping Scales DLC when a linked account purchased this on the Epic Games Store.

Notes:

Fixed issue for "Tipping the Scales" DLC availability when purchasing the Bundle on the Epic Games Store

