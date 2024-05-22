Patch 1.1.0

Hey gang! Disco Reptile here. Boss let me know of a few bugs people had found, so I took the opportunity to sprinkle some quality of life features in based on recent feedback.

1.1.0

Features:

Spacial box! Once your party is full, you can put an itemless beastie into the box. It will stay there even after you start a new game, so you can take strong beasties from . It appears in the bottom left hand corner of the map once you have a full party after The Big Tree... assuming it isn't full while your party's full as well.

You can now leave boss fights.

When you fail a puzzle, the game will now advance instead of forcing you to solve it. You won't get the rewards, but you won't be stuck. Don't worry, it'll still be there on your next run, and you can try again by hitting the restart button as usual.

Bug fixes:

Some players found that Luna's buff was permanent, which was either a blessing or a curse. It now functions as intended.

If you have no beasties and no food, you'll get food. Some players seemed to be starting the game without either somehow, a bug we weren't able to recreate on our end. This seemed like the best solution.

Thanks for playing!!