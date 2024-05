Share · View all patches · Build 14448140 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 00:09:21 UTC by Wendy

A very good friend of mine informed me of these bugs. These bugs have been addressed and more changes to come!

Fixed wall disappearing in the first dungeon when meeting the rat boss.

Fixed the text and crosshairs, no longer appears at the start of the game.

Fixed the first pistol in the game. It now reloads and fires instantly.

More changes to come soon! Thank you very much to those who support this project and to my friends who find these bugs for me.