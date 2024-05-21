V0.4.0 - May 21, 2024

Fixed bug where brewing potion would pull from all stacks of the same item in inventory

Fixed bug with Duncan.png causing game crashes

Shift clicking with chests/Holden open will now add to existing stacks

(Hopefully) Fixed bugs that caused erased inventories and crashing

Added in Rested bonus when logging out by sleeping in the Barracks bed

Changed backend to use opengl instead of vulkan to improve compatibility

Added pickaxe

Added floor 20 quest to get pickaxe

Added stone spawns after floor 20

Added mining