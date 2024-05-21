 Skip to content

Reborn: An Idle Roguelike RPG update for 21 May 2024

V0.4.0 - May 21, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14448115 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 23:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where brewing potion would pull from all stacks of the same item in inventory
Fixed bug with Duncan.png causing game crashes
Shift clicking with chests/Holden open will now add to existing stacks
(Hopefully) Fixed bugs that caused erased inventories and crashing
Added in Rested bonus when logging out by sleeping in the Barracks bed
Changed backend to use opengl instead of vulkan to improve compatibility
Added pickaxe
Added floor 20 quest to get pickaxe
Added stone spawns after floor 20
Added mining

