Red Crucible Tanks update for 21 May 2024

Update Notes: v1.1.0

Update Notes: v1.1.0

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Battle Events
  • Added Training Grounds
  • Added Spanish Localization
  • Improved bullet scattering
  • Bug fixes and other minor improvements

