- Added Battle Events
- Added Training Grounds
- Added Spanish Localization
- Improved bullet scattering
- Bug fixes and other minor improvements
Red Crucible Tanks update for 21 May 2024
Update Notes: v1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
