Update 2.0.1

Perks & turrets weren't unlocking in Shmup Mode: Fixed! Also introducing some actual performance optimization to the game - currently a fairly basic implementation, I'll tweak it over time.
PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION:
- The duration of visual effects will scale with performance (they'll dissipate faster when FPS is low).
- Some visual effects won't occur when FPS drops too low.
- Some visual effects get removed if FPS drops too low.
- Limit on how many times a projectile with Bounce can bounce based on FPS.
- Various other forms of dynamic performance optimization.
CHANGES:
- If you've filled all slots of a certain type (ex. all weapon mod slots), it will be less likely (but still possible) that you're offered an item of that type in the shop.
FIXES:
- Tooth, Stapler and Boombox can now be unlocked (the pop-up would appear, but they wouldn't actually unlock).
- Victory with some post-1.0.0-release perks and turrets wasn't being saved between sessions.
- (perk) Blossom: If you fired while at no Heat, it would only affect the Accuracy of your first weapon, but this has been fixed. It's honestly a pretty amazing perk (especially now that it's fixed), give it a shot.
- Winning with some post-1.0.0-release perks and turrets would sometimes still show "NEW!" on their icon.
