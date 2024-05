Share · View all patches · Build 14447959 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 01:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Battle Room Beta Steam version v0.1.2.1

▼User Interface

-Game hint screens have been added to match starts and ends.

▼Gameplay Updates

-Items were added to certain areas of the maps.

-Some cosmetic and functional additions have been made to the Ahmetflix & Chill map.

It was a small step. Together, we're making Battle Room more playable every day. As always, your observations and questions are our greatest help. Keep in touch with us.