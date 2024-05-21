A few of you seemingly yearn for more punishment so I have quickly thrown together a Sandbox mode which allows you to put together your own food combinations and try to cook them. Accessible through the main menu after you have 100% the game!

It is very rough at the moment and very shallowly tested. Some of these ingredients were never meant to interact with each other, so break it and let me know what I need to fix.

It lacks a few features I would like to add in the future such as an infinite challenge mode with difficulty based randomly generated dishes, the ability to change the BG, and achievement's for some really challenging configurations, so consider this a version 1!