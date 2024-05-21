Update 1.6.5

Several bugs have been fixed, and a new function has been added, which I believe will be nice. There shouldn't be as many frequent updates from now on; any future updates will likely be for bug fixes that I either detect or you report. Thank you to everyone enjoying my game ^,^

Added an option to the main menu to select the level you want to play. This option is only accessible once you have completed the game.

Fixed the cinematic for the fear of the depths where some main models were missing.

Fixed the cinematics of the endings of Intermediate Level 3 that were not displaying correctly due to misadjusted optimizations.

Applied some optimizations to the first intermediate level depending on the fear selected.

Applied some corrections to the initial questionnaire.

Fixed the animation of the shutter in the main menu when clicking on extras; it now opens and closes correctly.

Applied outlines to some texts in the end credits for better visibility over white areas.

Made some difficulty adjustments.

- The demo has also been updated to better represent the final product and to include the optimizations made in the final game to prevent the crashes and issues it initially had. -