Hello Admirals,
You can now receive a new small update including the following:
Optimization Update v1.5.1.3
- Removed various internal debug reports, which are now unnecessary. You should notice a significant fps increase in combat and a faster loading of processes.
- Improved torpedo friendly fire mechanics. You should notice a more efficient launching of torpedoes from your ships, on average.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause a temporary stucking of gun rotation.
- Fixed remaining issues of combat UI refresh which affected gun recoil and accuracy calcs.
- Improved ship hitboxes, fixing issues where bow/stern hits were becoming very rare or other similar issues.
- Fixed a potential issue which could cause ship freeze error when playing in fast forward mode. We cannot address issues caused by players editing of files or poor pc system optimization while pushing the game to play in 10x fast forward mode.
- Other minor fixes.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update