Tower Identity for Sniper and Industrial Ice.

Share · View all patches · Build 14447823 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 00:09:25 UTC by Wendy

This patch is focused on better tower identity on strengths and weaknesses for the Sniper (rifled) tower as well as the Industrial (ice) tower. Industrial just didnt feel good to use so it also has just a small buff as well.

minor -

The images when selecting a new map is bigger.

Major -

Ice tower Industrial Base.

Base slow is increased from 5% -> 10%.

Base slime removal time Improved from 25s -> 20s

Blade (augments) have increased pros and cons, with the AOE increasing from 25% -> 30% and the cons respectively increased.

Industrial blades effect slime removal time instead of slow amount now at a rate of +- 7 seconds.

the increase in slow is reduced for industrial from 5% -> 3%

Rifled Tower Sniper Augment

Attack Speed Improved from 5.5/s -> 4.5/s

Damage Reduced from 5.0x -> 4.2x

Range increased from 2.0x -> 2.25x

Cant target range increased from .33% -> .40%

New Sniper now has instant bullet shots, which hit the target selected instead of traveling projectile.

new plume of smoke on sniper firing.

Fixes -

The Sniper tower Cant Target range UI is now displayed properly.