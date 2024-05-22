Update notes for May 22nd.

- Further refinement of commentary door placement and paths
- Many small art and collision fixes thanks to community feedback
- Improved commentary world 7-19 puzzle and removed a potential exploit
- Fixed an audio leak that could result in degraded performance or a crash in long play sessions
