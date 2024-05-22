 Skip to content

Braid, Anniversary Edition update for 22 May 2024

Update notes for May 22nd.

Build 14447654 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 19:26:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Further refinement of commentary door placement and paths
  • Many small art and collision fixes thanks to community feedback
  • Improved commentary world 7-19 puzzle and removed a potential exploit
  • Fixed an audio leak that could result in degraded performance or a crash in long play sessions

