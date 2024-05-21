Task Force 0.6.4.2037

This update fixes a critical bug with water volumes interacting with bullets and the new lean mechanic. If a player was leaning in water it would cause them to "go sliding" due to the lean pushaway system hitting all the water. It was also not possible to shoot through water using the current bullet mechanics. We've now corrected these issues and leaning in water should no longer be a problem and bullets should currently ignore water completely until we implement proper penetration mechanics and particle effects for this special case scenario.

The update also includes water noises when the player is moving through deep water. These sounds will scale based on the depth of the water and trigger whenever you're moving or turning in water.

Finally this update addresses an important issue with footsteps sounding as if they're behind the player. We've corrected the problem and the new footstep audio system should properly keep these sounds in front of the camera for the currently visible player.