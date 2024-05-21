 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monkey See Monkey Doo Doo update for 21 May 2024

Update 2.7.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14447298 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.7.6 is out now!

New features:

Splatmatch Gamemode! Whoever lands 10 hits first wins! You'll respawn after you get hit, with a few seconds of invulnerability.
The player in the lead will make a little bit of noise wherever they go (no more hiding out in survival mode!)
You can now see when you or another player is invulnerable after being hit or respawning.
Survival can be played in the swamp, again!
Changed the items for sale on the sweet deals island.

Bug fixes:

You can no longer initially spawn on the same platform.

Known issues:

In rare cases you may respawn on the same platform after dying.
Players may occasionally return to the lobby with an invisible head and body. (as soon as they get hit with poop it gets fixed)

Thanks for playing! We're already hard at work on the next update, so stick around!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2233581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link