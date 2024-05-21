Update 2.7.6

2.7.6 is out now!

New features:

Splatmatch Gamemode! Whoever lands 10 hits first wins! You'll respawn after you get hit, with a few seconds of invulnerability.

The player in the lead will make a little bit of noise wherever they go (no more hiding out in survival mode!)

You can now see when you or another player is invulnerable after being hit or respawning.

Survival can be played in the swamp, again!

Changed the items for sale on the sweet deals island.

Bug fixes:

You can no longer initially spawn on the same platform.

Known issues:

In rare cases you may respawn on the same platform after dying.

Players may occasionally return to the lobby with an invisible head and body. (as soon as they get hit with poop it gets fixed)

Thanks for playing! We're already hard at work on the next update, so stick around!