Major visual update! New Animations / VFX.

Ability / Item / Augment trigger Animations!

This is a major milestone on the road to release. The game desperately needed animations to make it feel more "alive" and we've finally made some major progress on this front.

This patch contains a large amount of new animations. Construction, Abilities, Items, Storms, etc etc.

Please keep an eye out for weird behaviors and let us know what you think! If there are any animations you hate also please let us know, and we'll see if we can make any adjustments.

We've got a lot more polish and improvement work coming down the pipe leading up to full launch so keep an eye out for more updates in the next few weeks.

If you're enjoying the game, please leave a review, it helps us out a lot! Likewise if you have feedback, suggestions or questions, come chat with us on our Discord - we're always happy to talk to players!

Your feedback lets us make the game better for everyone! :)