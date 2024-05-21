Patch 1.18

Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where an assassin in the Quest "Rogue's Friend" would start in a blocked tile
- Using shadow realm while shadow realm is still active will now reset the duration
Gameplay Changes:
- Increased hitpoints of the Demonic Witch slightly
- Added Birdbull Heart to the purchasable ingredients for the Rare Ingredients Upgrade
- Decoy will now also have the skill "Fleeting", effectively removing the decoy after 3 rounds
- In the Quest "First Love" you will have to defeat all enemies now instead of only the boss
- Added the True Sight-Passive to more enemies:
- All Demons and monster bosses will gain True Sight at lvl 20
- Swordmaster Boss has True sight
- Swordmaster Disciples gain True Sight at lvl 20
- All Witch Disciples start with True Sight
Quality of Life:
- Counter And Chain attack prompts will now also show the portraits of the attacker and the target
- (This has already been added in an earlier build but I forgot to mention it in a patch note) Clicking on a portrait in the timeline will also move the camera to the unit
Changed depots in achievementtest-branch branch