 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Our Adventurer Guild update for 21 May 2024

Patch 1.18

Share · View all patches · Build 14447233 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where an assassin in the Quest "Rogue's Friend" would start in a blocked tile
  • Using shadow realm while shadow realm is still active will now reset the duration

Gameplay Changes:

  • Increased hitpoints of the Demonic Witch slightly
  • Added Birdbull Heart to the purchasable ingredients for the Rare Ingredients Upgrade
  • Decoy will now also have the skill "Fleeting", effectively removing the decoy after 3 rounds
  • In the Quest "First Love" you will have to defeat all enemies now instead of only the boss
  • Added the True Sight-Passive to more enemies:
  • All Demons and monster bosses will gain True Sight at lvl 20
  • Swordmaster Boss has True sight
  • Swordmaster Disciples gain True Sight at lvl 20
  • All Witch Disciples start with True Sight

Quality of Life:

  • Counter And Chain attack prompts will now also show the portraits of the attacker and the target
  • (This has already been added in an earlier build but I forgot to mention it in a patch note) Clicking on a portrait in the timeline will also move the camera to the unit

Changed depots in achievementtest-branch branch

View more data in app history for build 14447233
Windows Depot 2026001
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link