Patch Notes for 5/22/2024

[Changelist]

Added open/close shop terminal.

Added more control instructions.

Fixed a bug where boxes placed by clients on storage shelves would fall down.

Changed customer arrival rate.

Changed initial starting time.

Changed starting money from $500 to $100.

Removed collision between player and boxes.

Slightly improved game visuals.

[What's next for Grocery Store Simulator: Prologue?]

Thank you for playing the game as it currently stands. We intentionally made the prologue very limited to give players a brief feel of the full game's atmosphere. However, after reading all your reviews and discussions, we've decided to implement more features from the full game into the prologue.

Here's what to expect in the coming week:

Game saves.

Limited store level progression. (unlockable store size, items, shelves)

Shelf placement.

Character customization.

Game save update will arrive shortly.