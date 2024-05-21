- Added option for lightning flashes
- Added optional retry with Y/N
- Added optional VHS and grayscale post processing effects
- Added spread icon for shotgun and sawnoff cards
- Added more character names
- Added an art gallery
- Added an additional achievement
- Set fullscreen mode to exclusive fullscreen
- Extended tutorial to include infection and mention item uses
- Walkie-talkies now always summon a survivor
- Player character now always starts with full health
- Equipped survivors now return to the player's side after using equipped weapons
- Increased chance that spawned ammo matches weapon of equipped survivors
- Changed RPG icon to explosive
- Changed flare gun card icon to burning
- Rebalanced some areas to accommodate changes
- Fixed multiple minor bugs
Deal of the Dead Final Cut update for 21 May 2024
Version 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
