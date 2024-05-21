 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deal of the Dead Final Cut update for 21 May 2024

Version 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14447020 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added option for lightning flashes
  • Added optional retry with Y/N
  • Added optional VHS and grayscale post processing effects
  • Added spread icon for shotgun and sawnoff cards
  • Added more character names
  • Added an art gallery
  • Added an additional achievement
  • Set fullscreen mode to exclusive fullscreen
  • Extended tutorial to include infection and mention item uses
  • Walkie-talkies now always summon a survivor
  • Player character now always starts with full health
  • Equipped survivors now return to the player's side after using equipped weapons
  • Increased chance that spawned ammo matches weapon of equipped survivors
  • Changed RPG icon to explosive
  • Changed flare gun card icon to burning
  • Rebalanced some areas to accommodate changes
  • Fixed multiple minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2754661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link