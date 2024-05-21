 Skip to content

Guard the Tower Playtest update for 21 May 2024

Getting Ready for Early Release

21 May 2024

Big list of improvements as we get ready for release day!

  • Adding Levels 9 and 10
  • Fixed Steam Cloud Saving across devices
  • Adding Steam Stats and Achievements
  • Updating of currently open dialogs when collecting gold
  • Death and Dance animations added to end game
  • New Main Menu background image
  • Adding Controls / Keyboard Buttons dialog
  • Adding subtle sound effect for the guard shooting
  • Vertical scroll bar handle/design
  • Improved game over screen and scoring system, and menus.
  • Making normal and hard difficulties have the same buff speeds as insane
  • Revealing where the hero is when behind a foreground object like a tree
  • Level buildable / wall / design fixes
  • Adding performance optimizations

Build 0.22.0

