Getting Ready for Early Release

Big list of improvements as we get ready for release day!
- Adding Levels 9 and 10
- Fixed Steam Cloud Saving across devices
- Adding Steam Stats and Achievements
- Updating of currently open dialogs when collecting gold
- Death and Dance animations added to end game
- New Main Menu background image
- Adding Controls / Keyboard Buttons dialog
- Adding subtle sound effect for the guard shooting
- Vertical scroll bar handle/design
- Improved game over screen and scoring system, and menus.
- Making normal and hard difficulties have the same buff speeds as insane
- Revealing where the hero is when behind a foreground object like a tree
- Level buildable / wall / design fixes
- Adding performance optimizations
Build 0.22.0
