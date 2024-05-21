 Skip to content

Solar System Simulator update for 21 May 2024

0.274

Share · View all patches · Build 14446884 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

  • upgraded and more customisable accretion disk for the black hole
  • When the "crackable planets" mode is on (can be set from the physics menu), there is now a continuous check if objects are within Roche limit of another object. If so, the object will start breaking apart
  • Various bug fiixes

