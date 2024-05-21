- upgraded and more customisable accretion disk for the black hole
- When the "crackable planets" mode is on (can be set from the physics menu), there is now a continuous check if objects are within Roche limit of another object. If so, the object will start breaking apart
- Various bug fiixes
Solar System Simulator update for 21 May 2024
0.274
