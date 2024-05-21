 Skip to content

Slugs and Bugs: Conversion update for 21 May 2024

Patch 0.9.4 Patch Notes

Patch 0.9.4 Patch Notes

Last edited 22 May 2024 – 00:33:11 UTC

Major Content Update, containing

  • Biomass added a currency in game mode.
  • Unit upgrades have been added, all units now have three upgrades that can be purchased.
  • Barracks screen redone to show more game mode stats and give access to upgrades.
  • Other than Slugs and Brain Bugs units need to unlocked in the barracks before being breed.
  • Hive Upgrades are added, note the functionality of the conversion room upgrades isn't correct currently.
  • 12 bosses added in game mode.
  • 4 new bad end scenes added.
  • Bad ends now need to be unlocked through game play.

