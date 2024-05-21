Patch 0.9.4 Patch Notes

Major Content Update, containing
- Biomass added a currency in game mode.
- Unit upgrades have been added, all units now have three upgrades that can be purchased.
- Barracks screen redone to show more game mode stats and give access to upgrades.
- Other than Slugs and Brain Bugs units need to unlocked in the barracks before being breed.
- Hive Upgrades are added, note the functionality of the conversion room upgrades isn't correct currently.
- 12 bosses added in game mode.
- 4 new bad end scenes added.
- Bad ends now need to be unlocked through game play.
Changed files in this update