HUGE UPDATE - Rocket launchers, weapon knockback, health shader and much more!





Latest update is a massive one - it included a new explosive RPG weapon (and a skin for you to unlock ofc!) and tons of features & fixes.

Player health shader!

I've added a new shader for the player which briefly shows how much health the player has left - shown when player is taking damage. Look at the damage-blink and you'll see a red bar fill up representing the health left.

Weapon knockback & core weapon change!

I've added the ability for weapons to have knockback and introduced this for the double-barreled shotgun, the rocket launcher and the sniper rifle.

Speaking of the sniper rifle, I've modified it to make it more viable. It can now be recharged and shot immediately after firing.

I've also now made it so that weapons don't destroy their projectiles upon weapon switching, so no more projectiles going "poof" when getting/switching to a new weapon.

Player dashing!

I've added an experimental player dashing mechanic by popular demand - It's disabled by default and can be enabled in the lobby settings. Let me know if it should be a part of the game always, I'm still on the fence about it!

LOTS of quality of life changes & balance tweaks

I've been fortunate enough to get the game tested by some new people (Chet Faliszek!) who streamed a 8-man game, playing himself for the first time. Some issues became apparent so I've took the time to really focus on a lot of small things and features - lots of quality of life features.

Kill notifications, up-scaling of some UI elements, new crosshair options & crosshair sizes, and general attempts at making stuff more clear!

For a full changelog - read below!



Added rocket launcher and a skin for it (Thanks to BiggieD on Discord for creating the skin!)

Added & implemented a player health shader

Added weapon knockback

Added player dashing (disabled by default, enable in lobby settings on a per game basis)

Simplified the sniper sprite & rebalanced it - no more cooldowns after a shot

Weapon projectiles are not destroyed on weapon switching no more

Made player name tags bigger

Made killfeed bigger

Added "copy to clipboard" on the game session code in lobby

Added help text to lobbies for joining through Steam

Added mouse-hover descriptions to gamemodes in lobby

Added map size descriptions to lobby

Fixed not being able to unequip weapon attachments/skins

Fixed P90's laser not rendering correctly behind obstacles

Made all the gamemode scoreboards show scorelimit

Increased the volume of the projectile weapon's ammo warning sound

Opened up grocery store a bit more

Added some initial scaling to the player's arrow to showcase "who-am-I"

Fixed LMS weapon crate blocking bullets

Added the ability to pick crosshair image & size

Fixed an audio bug when too many players fired their weapon simultaneously

Added a kill confirmed text for when a player gets a kill

Fixed not all weapons spawning a multi kill text/notification

Changed out katana swipe markers to something more visible

Removed the region selector in settings to avoid confusions - gamecodes can always directly be joined

Fixed multkills not working for explosive & splash damage weapons

Cleaned up some menus and added better explanations for some options

Made the dualies (dual pistols) a bit more accurate and increased their damage

