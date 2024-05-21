 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Random Core Defense update for 21 May 2024

24.05.22 Patch v1.0.38

Share · View all patches · Build 14446737 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 21:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.0.38

UI improvement

  1. In automatic sales, the sales results are output on the tiles where the core will come out, not next to the button.

Balance adjustment

  1. Fixed a phenomenon where additional stats for regular monsters are not applicable after round 90.
  2. The reinforcement level of the normal core has been raised.
  3. Unique, Legendary Core's strengthening numbers are down.
  4. The probability of the level-up attribute has been adjusted.
  5. The difficulty of the late boss has been raised.
  6. The difficulty level of the initial section has been lowered.
  7. Among the level-up characteristics, Damage's value has been lowered.

Other modifications

  1. Some translations have been modified.
  2. The boss is no longer in succession.
  3. Fixed an error that did not resolve some of the challenges.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2964031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link