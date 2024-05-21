24.05.22 Patch v1.0.38

Patch v1.0.38
UI improvement
- In automatic sales, the sales results are output on the tiles where the core will come out, not next to the button.
Balance adjustment
- Fixed a phenomenon where additional stats for regular monsters are not applicable after round 90.
- The reinforcement level of the normal core has been raised.
- Unique, Legendary Core's strengthening numbers are down.
- The probability of the level-up attribute has been adjusted.
- The difficulty of the late boss has been raised.
- The difficulty level of the initial section has been lowered.
- Among the level-up characteristics, Damage's value has been lowered.
Other modifications
- Some translations have been modified.
- The boss is no longer in succession.
- Fixed an error that did not resolve some of the challenges.
Changed files in this update