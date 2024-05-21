Railroader 2024.4.1

We've heard a lot of great feedback about the new Wear & Tear feature. While the feedback is generally positive, we've heard from a lot of you that it is too severe, and we agree, so we've reduced the wear from 5% per 100 miles to 1% per 100 miles, and the overhaul mileage from 1,000 to 5,000 miles. We expect to continue to adjust this in the future. Thank you for helping us shape this feature!

Additional changes & fixes: