Railroader 2024.4.1

We've heard a lot of great feedback about the new Wear & Tear feature. While the feedback is generally positive, we've heard from a lot of you that it is too severe, and we agree, so we've reduced the wear from 5% per 100 miles to 1% per 100 miles, and the overhaul mileage from 1,000 to 5,000 miles. We expect to continue to adjust this in the future. Thank you for helping us shape this feature!
Additional changes & fixes:
- Refinements to repair track to reflect time to repair in addition to overhaul time, if any.
- Close Window keyboard shortcut is now custom bindable. (RR-446)
- Increased car unload rates at Appalachian Hardwoods R1 and Locust Pin Co. BR3.
- Fixed roster grouping by diesel and steam engines separately. (RR-457)
- Fixed unable to manipulate car controls (handbrake, etc.) in some cases when a car returns to interchange. (RR-450)
- Fixed car not returning to interchange in same game session if moved using Shift-Ctrl-M. (RR-458)
- Fixed mouse look staying on when entering pause menu. (RR-439)
- Fixed station agent window freight fields not clickable. (RR-443)
- Fixed showing "+" for damage on car delivery rather than "-". (RR-445)
- Fixed incorrect tooltip on engine roster map button. (RR-440)
- Fixed Shift-Ctrl-M losing train crew. (RR-441)
- Fixed Engine Roster resizing itself and discarding player resizing. (RR-449)
- Fixed AI not observing speed limit west of Brooks. (RR-447)
- Fixed doppler effect warbling in some cases.
