Rocket League S14's Season Rush is Here + Season Rewards Revealed!



Season 14 is on its ascent to the finish, meaning there’s not long left to hit Tier 70 in the Rocket Pass. But worry not, Season Rush is back to help supercharge your progress and send you speeding towards Rocket Pass rewards like the Biolumin Decal and Atlantis Goal Explosion!

⁠

⁠Season Rush comes with a trunk full of Challenges to complete. Each time you take down one of the following Challenges, you’ll earn 5,000 XP:

⁠Hit the ball 30 times in Online Matches

Get a goal and a win in an Online Match

Get 2,000 total points in Online Matches

Get 15 clears or centers

Play 3 Online Matches

Get 5 saves or epic saves in Online Matches

Gain 1 XP Level

Score 5 goals in Online Matches

Play 2 matches in any Casual Mode

Win 2 Online Matches in a row

Get an assist and a save in an Online Match ⁠For you deep divers, there’s also an unlimited Win 5 Online Matches Challenge that rewards a Level Up each time!

⁠

⁠Season Rush is live now and hits the brakes June 3, 2024, at 6 PM PT.

⁠FIRST LOOK AT SEASON 14’S COMPETITIVE REWARDS!

Been making a splash in the AquaDome? Then you’ll have qualified to soak up some of Season 14’s Competitive Rewards when the next Season begins June 5 at 8 AM PT!

⁠

⁠There are eight turbine-inspired Wheels to unlock, one for each Rank Tier. Collect them all, and you’ll be able to keep making waves long after Season 14 has dried up! The Season 14 Rewards also include Titles for players who reach Grand Champion or Supersonic Legend Tier.



Need a reminder of how Competitive Rewards work? After completing ten Competitive Matches, you’ll be assigned a rank based on your performance. You can get to a higher rank by winning Competitive Matches. However, you’ll be demoted to a lower rank if you lose too many!

⁠

⁠Once you’ve won ten matches at a Rank Tier, you’ll become eligible for its Competitive Rewards. This is regardless of what Rank Tier you’re at when the Season ends.

⁠SEASON 14 REWARDS

⁠MAIN REWARDS

Bronze I or higher: S14 - Bronze Wheels

Silver I or higher: S14 - Silver Wheels + lower reward

Gold I or higher: S14 - Gold Wheels + lower rewards

Platinum I or higher: S14 - Platinum Wheels + lower rewards

Diamond I or higher: S14 - Diamond Wheels + lower rewards

Champion I or higher: S14 - Champion Wheels + lower rewards

Grand Champion I: S14 - Grand Champion Wheels + lower rewards

Supersonic Legend: S14 - Supersonic Legend Wheels + lower rewards

⁠GRAND CHAMPION TITLE REWARDS

Competitive Grand Champion: "S14 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text

Rumble Grand Champion: "S14 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text

Hoops Grand Champion: "S14 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text

Dropshot Grand Champion: "S14 FLOOR DESTROYER" in Crimson text

⁠SUPERSONIC LEGEND TITLE REWARDS

Competitive Supersonic Legend: "S14 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text

Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S14 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text

Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S14 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text

Dropshot Supersonic Legend: "S14 TILE ANNIHILATOR" in Titanium White text

⁠With Season Rush and S14’s Competitive Rewards, there’s no excuse not to stay under the surface before Season 14 ends June 5!