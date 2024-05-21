 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 21 May 2024

Simplified Chinese Localization Updated

Share · View all patches · Build 14446562 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We are excited to announce that the Simplified Chinese localization for the game has been updated to include all the new content in the Big Bad Bosses update!

Hope you enjoy!
Willops

Changed files in this update

Windows English Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
