- Implemented Private Dedicated Servers (a password can be configured in server.ini)
- Added size and resolution information when using GetInfo (V) on Dashboard Screen and Label elements
- Added the ability to make a Dashboard ToggleButton horizontal
- Bugfix Wheel suspension and grip values not clamped
Archean update for 21 May 2024
Patch notes May 21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
64-bit Depot 2941661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update