Archean update for 21 May 2024

Patch notes May 21

Share · View all patches · Build 14446552 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 21:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented Private Dedicated Servers (a password can be configured in server.ini)
  • Added size and resolution information when using GetInfo (V) on Dashboard Screen and Label elements
  • Added the ability to make a Dashboard ToggleButton horizontal
  • Bugfix Wheel suspension and grip values not clamped

