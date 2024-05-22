 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magic Research 2 update for 22 May 2024

Magic Research 2 Version 1.2.7 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 14446539 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! It has barely been one day since launch. I have just moved the current beta version, 1.2.7, to the main branch. This is a fairly large update, with 2 Storylines and many quality of life changes.

Full release notes below.

New features and changes

  • Add new early game Storyline: [spoiler]||"Building Blocks"||[/spoiler]
  • Add new mid-to-late game Storyline: [spoiler]||"Exclusive Lesson"||[/spoiler]
  • Experimental: add alternative to how Land works in Options
  • Add capability to Transmute multiple copies of an item at once, unlocked via [spoiler]||the previous Storyline||[/spoiler] (note: this feature is bugged and will be fixed soon)
  • Add clearer hint to guide players in the right direction when maxing out Essence Storages before finishing the Training Towers
  • "Transmute Materials" now works recursively (it will transmute the materials' materials) and will also transmute the item itself
  • When using [spoiler]||Spellcraft||[/spoiler], adjust Perma-Cast assigned wizards up if needed
  • When switching between equipment sets, always [spoiler]||search for the item with the maximum quality||[/spoiler]
  • Menu item [spoiler]||Combine All||[/spoiler] under "More actions..." in Inventory now [spoiler]||will unequip current non-Pouch equipment if another one is in the inventory, and it will combine and auto-equip the highest quality||[/spoiler]
  • Add button to clear all rules in a Wizard strategy
  • Change Synchro UI: instead of choosing a grid slot and then choosing what to paint it with, choose an Element first, and then choose the grid slot to paint
  • Minor performance improvements in certain post-game situations
  • Auto-purchase furniture can now be set to be turned off automatically when purchased
  • Auto-purchase furniture can now be set to a specific amount or to max, rather than only max
  • Large screens only: change heart-shaped icon on menu items to a pin-shaped icon to try and convey the function better
  • Add tooltips for "Quick Channeling"

Bug fixes

  • Fix crash on startup on certain PCs
  • Fix error where Magic Research save data is not imported correctly when loading from file
  • Fix crash when viewing a specific Help entry
  • Fix width of Spell Menu changing due to the scrollbar appearing and disappearing
  • Various caching fixes:
  • Fix some "Enchant X" spells not correctly showing up in some cases when unlocking X
  • Fix certain dungeons not appearing for [spoiler]||Familiars||[/spoiler] when the boss is unlocked via [spoiler]||Wormhole||[/spoiler] or [spoiler]||Traverse Ritual||[/spoiler]
  • Fix some stats' cache not being cleared correctly in some situations when buffs or debuffs are set, expire, change or are cleared. This was observed in [spoiler]||Ritualist||[/spoiler] but it likely affected many more enemies.
  • Fix item [spoiler]||Time-Attuning Spear||[/spoiler]
  • Fix display bug on Wizards' channeling income that could show up as infinite income
  • Fix tooltip of channeling spells that appears incomplete at the very beginning of the game
  • Fix caching bug: "More actions..." in the Inventory does not appear when it should
  • Fix bug where storage for Elements that become fully unlocked may be incorrect

Balance changes

  • Reduce effect of item [spoiler]||Hurricane Whip (Air cooldown -50% -> -40%)||[/spoiler]
  • Reduce effect of item [spoiler]||Elite Magical Uniform (Attack spell power +20% -> +15%)||[/spoiler]
  • Reduce effect of item [spoiler]||Earrings of Poison Amplification (Poison strength +70% -> +60%)||[/spoiler]
  • Reduce effect of item [spoiler]||Gloves of Spell Strength (+8% Spell Power -> +6%)||[/spoiler]
  • Reduce effect of [spoiler]||Spellcrafting with Air Prism (-15% -> -12%) and Air Jewel (-25% -> -20%)||[/spoiler]
  • Reduce effect of [spoiler]||Divine Stiletto (Attack Delay -25% -> -10%, Dodge +50 -> +40)||[/spoiler]
  • After a certain Storyline ([spoiler]||Transmutation Prayer (Efficiency)||[/spoiler]), reduce extra effect of [spoiler]||Enchant Transmutation (Mana) by about 80%||[/spoiler]
  • Boost accuracy of secret boss by 25%
  • Increase penalty to [spoiler]||Wizard Power from all Spellcrafts (generally double)||[/spoiler]
  • Increase post-game, [spoiler]||New Game Plus max difficulty enemy HP multiplier||[/spoiler]
  • Increased exp requirements in post-game, for [spoiler]||levels above the level cap||[/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

Depot 2864891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link