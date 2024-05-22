Magic Research 2 Version 1.2.7 is out!

Hi everyone! It has barely been one day since launch. I have just moved the current beta version, 1.2.7, to the main branch. This is a fairly large update, with 2 Storylines and many quality of life changes.
Full release notes below.
New features and changes
- Add new early game Storyline: [spoiler]||"Building Blocks"||[/spoiler]
- Add new mid-to-late game Storyline: [spoiler]||"Exclusive Lesson"||[/spoiler]
- Experimental: add alternative to how Land works in Options
- Add capability to Transmute multiple copies of an item at once, unlocked via [spoiler]||the previous Storyline||[/spoiler] (note: this feature is bugged and will be fixed soon)
- Add clearer hint to guide players in the right direction when maxing out Essence Storages before finishing the Training Towers
- "Transmute Materials" now works recursively (it will transmute the materials' materials) and will also transmute the item itself
- When using [spoiler]||Spellcraft||[/spoiler], adjust Perma-Cast assigned wizards up if needed
- When switching between equipment sets, always [spoiler]||search for the item with the maximum quality||[/spoiler]
- Menu item [spoiler]||Combine All||[/spoiler] under "More actions..." in Inventory now [spoiler]||will unequip current non-Pouch equipment if another one is in the inventory, and it will combine and auto-equip the highest quality||[/spoiler]
- Add button to clear all rules in a Wizard strategy
- Change Synchro UI: instead of choosing a grid slot and then choosing what to paint it with, choose an Element first, and then choose the grid slot to paint
- Minor performance improvements in certain post-game situations
- Auto-purchase furniture can now be set to be turned off automatically when purchased
- Auto-purchase furniture can now be set to a specific amount or to max, rather than only max
- Large screens only: change heart-shaped icon on menu items to a pin-shaped icon to try and convey the function better
- Add tooltips for "Quick Channeling"
Bug fixes
- Fix crash on startup on certain PCs
- Fix error where Magic Research save data is not imported correctly when loading from file
- Fix crash when viewing a specific Help entry
- Fix width of Spell Menu changing due to the scrollbar appearing and disappearing
- Various caching fixes:
- Fix some "Enchant X" spells not correctly showing up in some cases when unlocking X
- Fix certain dungeons not appearing for [spoiler]||Familiars||[/spoiler] when the boss is unlocked via [spoiler]||Wormhole||[/spoiler] or [spoiler]||Traverse Ritual||[/spoiler]
- Fix some stats' cache not being cleared correctly in some situations when buffs or debuffs are set, expire, change or are cleared. This was observed in [spoiler]||Ritualist||[/spoiler] but it likely affected many more enemies.
- Fix item [spoiler]||Time-Attuning Spear||[/spoiler]
- Fix display bug on Wizards' channeling income that could show up as infinite income
- Fix tooltip of channeling spells that appears incomplete at the very beginning of the game
- Fix caching bug: "More actions..." in the Inventory does not appear when it should
- Fix bug where storage for Elements that become fully unlocked may be incorrect
Balance changes
- Reduce effect of item [spoiler]||Hurricane Whip (Air cooldown -50% -> -40%)||[/spoiler]
- Reduce effect of item [spoiler]||Elite Magical Uniform (Attack spell power +20% -> +15%)||[/spoiler]
- Reduce effect of item [spoiler]||Earrings of Poison Amplification (Poison strength +70% -> +60%)||[/spoiler]
- Reduce effect of item [spoiler]||Gloves of Spell Strength (+8% Spell Power -> +6%)||[/spoiler]
- Reduce effect of [spoiler]||Spellcrafting with Air Prism (-15% -> -12%) and Air Jewel (-25% -> -20%)||[/spoiler]
- Reduce effect of [spoiler]||Divine Stiletto (Attack Delay -25% -> -10%, Dodge +50 -> +40)||[/spoiler]
- After a certain Storyline ([spoiler]||Transmutation Prayer (Efficiency)||[/spoiler]), reduce extra effect of [spoiler]||Enchant Transmutation (Mana) by about 80%||[/spoiler]
- Boost accuracy of secret boss by 25%
- Increase penalty to [spoiler]||Wizard Power from all Spellcrafts (generally double)||[/spoiler]
- Increase post-game, [spoiler]||New Game Plus max difficulty enemy HP multiplier||[/spoiler]
- Increased exp requirements in post-game, for [spoiler]||levels above the level cap||[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update