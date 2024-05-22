Magic Research 2 Version 1.2.7 is out!

Hi everyone! It has barely been one day since launch. I have just moved the current beta version, 1.2.7, to the main branch. This is a fairly large update, with 2 Storylines and many quality of life changes.

Full release notes below.

New features and changes

Add new early game Storyline: [spoiler]||"Building Blocks"||[/spoiler]

Add new mid-to-late game Storyline: [spoiler]||"Exclusive Lesson"||[/spoiler]

Experimental: add alternative to how Land works in Options

Add capability to Transmute multiple copies of an item at once, unlocked via [spoiler]||the previous Storyline||[/spoiler] (note: this feature is bugged and will be fixed soon)

Add clearer hint to guide players in the right direction when maxing out Essence Storages before finishing the Training Towers

"Transmute Materials" now works recursively (it will transmute the materials' materials) and will also transmute the item itself

When using [spoiler]||Spellcraft||[/spoiler], adjust Perma-Cast assigned wizards up if needed

When switching between equipment sets, always [spoiler]||search for the item with the maximum quality||[/spoiler]

Menu item [spoiler]||Combine All||[/spoiler] under "More actions..." in Inventory now [spoiler]||will unequip current non-Pouch equipment if another one is in the inventory, and it will combine and auto-equip the highest quality||[/spoiler]

Add button to clear all rules in a Wizard strategy

Change Synchro UI: instead of choosing a grid slot and then choosing what to paint it with, choose an Element first, and then choose the grid slot to paint

Minor performance improvements in certain post-game situations

Auto-purchase furniture can now be set to be turned off automatically when purchased

Auto-purchase furniture can now be set to a specific amount or to max, rather than only max

Large screens only: change heart-shaped icon on menu items to a pin-shaped icon to try and convey the function better

Add tooltips for "Quick Channeling"

Bug fixes

Fix crash on startup on certain PCs

Fix error where Magic Research save data is not imported correctly when loading from file

Fix crash when viewing a specific Help entry

Fix width of Spell Menu changing due to the scrollbar appearing and disappearing

Various caching fixes:

Fix some "Enchant X" spells not correctly showing up in some cases when unlocking X

Fix certain dungeons not appearing for [spoiler]||Familiars||[/spoiler] when the boss is unlocked via [spoiler]||Wormhole||[/spoiler] or [spoiler]||Traverse Ritual||[/spoiler]

Fix some stats' cache not being cleared correctly in some situations when buffs or debuffs are set, expire, change or are cleared. This was observed in [spoiler]||Ritualist||[/spoiler] but it likely affected many more enemies.

Fix item [spoiler]||Time-Attuning Spear||[/spoiler]

Fix display bug on Wizards' channeling income that could show up as infinite income

Fix tooltip of channeling spells that appears incomplete at the very beginning of the game

Fix caching bug: "More actions..." in the Inventory does not appear when it should

Fix bug where storage for Elements that become fully unlocked may be incorrect

Balance changes