Slay the Minotaur | Second Major Update Bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 14446529 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy

This is just a tiny patch that fixes some bugs! Thanks for playing!

Bug Fixes and Changes

If you have fast restart and remember recent names enabled, you can restart an attempt in the pause menu.

Your camera settings will save between attempts.

Asterion's Spare Axe and the Spear of Ares Invincibility when using special attack decreased. This change is more noticeable when using the Spear of Ares.

Brightened some areas of the labyrinth.

Fixed the Cyclops Slayer and Gorgon Slayer achievements activating while playing Endless Mode.

Second Patch Bug Fixes

Right after releasing the first patch I discovered a serious bug when you restocking the store. As long as you had at least 250 pearls you could restock the store. This could even give you a negative amount of pearls. This has now been fixed!

I'm planning on adding at least one more outfit for both Aphrodite and the Minotaur at a later date. The theme is summer, Beach Aphrodite and Lifeguard Minotaur!