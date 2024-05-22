So what's the plan?

Ultra-early access
About 20 years ago, when WOW was released, pirated servers on the emulator began to appear. I remember how the first versions of the emulator only had an empty world. Then patches began to come out almost every week: mobs appeared, then NPC traders appeared, then quests, etc. It's been interesting to watch this development. This is the development scheme I want to propose. Step by step, I plan to add new features and mechanics, and you will be able to immediately evaluate and select or suggest elements that you would like to see first (you can write in the 'Community Talks' sub-forum or in the Discord). In addition, the game is not being promoted on Steam due to a long lack of updates, and a Steam representative in one of his speeches advised simply releasing updates to return the game to promotion - so we’ll see.
Let's start with version 0.8.0.0 - it just has an empty city where you can walk around, look around, set up the game and try out the character controller. Don't forget that this is ultra-early access - there is still less content in it than in the old version 0.2.1.5. Versions 0.8.x.x will be about tier-1 and tier-2 evolution.
Tiers
- Tier-1 - peasant tier - these are flint items, burlap clothes, wooden houses. This is a phase of evolution in the Westburg (and the Easthill in the future). Temperate biome.
- Tier-2 - bourgeois tier - these are bronze items, burlap clothes, clay houses. This is a phase of evolution beyond the Westburg (and the Easthill in the future). Temperate biome.
- Tier-3 - knightly tier - these are iron items, clothes made of cotton and wolf's wool, stone houses. This is the evolution stage in PVP-zones. Taiga and savanna biomes.
- Tier-4 - count tier - these are top things from the 4 ends of the World: steel weapons, volcanic armor, granite buildings and gems. Clothes made of silk and sheep's wool. This is a stage of evolution in remote PvP-zones with difficult biomes: arctic and desert.