[BETA] Patch #1 - Rocket Boosting, Major Balances, 4 Steam Achievements

Please navigate to properties → betas → playtestbeta to experience these changes!
Patch #1
NEW
- [EXPERIMENTAL] Added Rocket Boosting
- 4 New Steam Achievements
- Added a counter for how many asteroids destroyed
CHANGES
- Updated Main Menu
- Updated Asteroid Colour (Brown → Grey)
BALANCES
- Increased Player Movement Speed (1 → 2)
- Decreased Player Hitbox (120% → 75%)
- Decreased Asteroid Hitbox (105% → 80%)
- Decreased Respawn Invulnerability Timer (3s → 2s)
- Decreased Respawn Delay (3s → 2s)
FIXES
- Fixed Player being hit by asteroids when not colliding
- Fixed Health Bar not resetting upon game ending
- Fixed Total Score not displaying upon game ending
