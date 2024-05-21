 Skip to content

Rocky Mayhem update for 21 May 2024

[BETA] Patch #1 - Rocket Boosting, Major Balances, 4 Steam Achievements

Patch #1 - Rocket Boosting, Major Balances, 4 Steam Achievements

Last edited 21 May 2024 – 21:06:11 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Please navigate to properties → betas → playtestbeta to experience these changes!

Patch #1

NEW

  • [EXPERIMENTAL] Added Rocket Boosting
  • 4 New Steam Achievements
  • Added a counter for how many asteroids destroyed
CHANGES
  • Updated Main Menu
  • Updated Asteroid Colour (Brown → Grey)

BALANCES

  • Increased Player Movement Speed (1 → 2)
  • Decreased Player Hitbox (120% → 75%)
  • Decreased Asteroid Hitbox (105% → 80%)
  • Decreased Respawn Invulnerability Timer (3s → 2s)
  • Decreased Respawn Delay (3s → 2s)

FIXES

  • Fixed Player being hit by asteroids when not colliding
  • Fixed Health Bar not resetting upon game ending
  • Fixed Total Score not displaying upon game ending

Changed depots in remakeplaytest branch

Build 14446470
Rocky Mayhem Content Depot 1303351
Open link