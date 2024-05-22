 Skip to content

Between the Stars update for 22 May 2024

Patch v1.0.0.6

Build 14446464 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 08:46:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock in the main menu when trying to start a game or load an existing one.
  • Reduced by 33% the life of the shield generators of the ship of the mission "The Counterattack".
  • Reduced the armament of the enemy ship in "The Counterattack" mission.
  • Fixed several text errors.

