- Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock in the main menu when trying to start a game or load an existing one.
- Reduced by 33% the life of the shield generators of the ship of the mission "The Counterattack".
- Reduced the armament of the enemy ship in "The Counterattack" mission.
- Fixed several text errors.
Between the Stars update for 22 May 2024
Patch v1.0.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Between the Stars Content Depot 727131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update