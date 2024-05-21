Hotfix# 3.5

New Feature
Gotcha has learned about other Gatchas and added a 10x roll for Shards and Mods.
- Omnistat Mod can only be rolled in the 10x roll. A new Mod, Fortress, takes its original place.
- Some rare shards can only be rolled in the 10x roll such as Binary Holy and Soul Flame.
- Five tickets can be redeemed for a 10x roll. This is a deal.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Akira's Mailbox
- Detritus Slash now gives the achievement upon completion
- Bosses now die when they have -HP effects on them like Overgrowth and Spite
- Fixed a handful of descriptions in the Skill Manual
- Remove unnecessary recipes in Poakun's item list so players can achieve 100% completion rate
- Upgraded Caduceus now uses the right variable (Previously was reading Inellviate 's level instead of its own.)
- Eliza's new Rapid Shot upgrade bugs fixed. Now does appropriate damage and the spread doesn't "spread" into other skills and enemies will properly collapse. The spread also hits Barrier first before HP.
- Eliza's Rapid Shot now ends if the target has 0HP like other Push skills.
- Fixed 8-2's new pipes
- Fixed Asterisk's shop going dark after you beat him.
- Some dialogue changes if you beat the game again after clearing Post-Game content.
That's all for now!
Changed files in this update