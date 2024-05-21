News & Thank You!

Share · View all patches · Build 14446401 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 22:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello hoomans!

We'd like to express our immense gratitude for the reception of A Tower Full of Cats!

The love we have received from all of you in these 24 hours since release has been beyond our wildest imagination. ːfofino2ː

Thank you! You are pawsome! ːcathspawː

Leo is speechless

We're working hard to make the A Tower Full of Cats experience even better for all of you.

Here are the latest updates and bug fixes we’ve made:

Bug Fixes

Achievements: The 'Perfectionist' achievement bug has been fixed.

Screen Freeze: The issue causing the screen to freeze has been resolved.

Hitboxes: Several hitboxes have been improved.

Typos: Various typos have been fixed.

Tower Base: The bug that sometimes caused players to return to the base of the tower when exiting a room has been fixed.

New Features

Metal Detector: The metal detector now starts activated, and you can toggle it on or off by clicking the item in the pause menu.

Home Button: A home button has been added to the pause menu for easier navigation.

2x Cursor: You can now set the game cursor to be twice the normal size.

Additionally, we have submitted Trading Cards and new shop items to Steam for approval, so keep an eye out! ːwinkycatː

And if you still haven't had your share of Devcats games, please check out Cats Love Boxes, a game we are immensely proud of.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1961160/Cats_Love_Boxes/

We highly recommend diving into it after completing A Tower Full of Cats.

Thank you for your continued support. ːfofinoː

Love and purrs,

The Devcats ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ