Update notes for 0.1.20

This week we are adding a "quick start" button (on the main menu) and a "try again" button (on the end screen) to the game. Both buttons do the same, if you click it you get right back into the game playing as the same frog, starting with the same chapter and for those who have unlocked it [spoiler] you will be starting with the same difficulty[/spoiler] as your last run.

We added this based on a suggestion we got on the Froguelike Discord server. If you also have suggestions or feedback for us or if you just want to see some frog memes or talk to us, you are very welcome to join! We also try to stay up to date with what's written on the Steam forums, so that's a way to reach us too :)

New:

Quick start button

Try again button

Bug fixes:

Game mode is cleared when clearing the save file

And as always, it is a good idea to back up your save file before starting the game after an update. If you want instructions for where to find the save file you can read the details below.

On Windows you can find the save file here: %AppData%/../LocalLow/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

And on Mac here: ~/Library/Application Support/Les Grenouilles/Froguelike

The file you want to save a copy of is called "FroguelikeSaveFile.bin"

If you didn't eat all the bugs yet, try again!

Johanna & Rémi