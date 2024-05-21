UNCLE KENNY VERSION 2.95 - CARLS SHOP UPDATE!!!!!

GAMERS, ITS OFFICIAL, JOE'S SHOP HAS CLOSED
After one year of business, Joe has decided to pass the rights of his store over to Carl, a favorite character in the Uncle Kenny TV Show and comic series.
PATCH NOTES-
-
CARL'S SHOP, A MASSIVE EDITION TO THE STORE IN ACT 1 IS HERE!! A long overdue edition, the store has much more character, including many new graphics, comic covers, and voice lines. Much more to come in expansion 3.00 in July!!!!
-
Some bugfixes, such as a crash fix in Act 2.
-
Fixed a cutscene glitch in Act 2
