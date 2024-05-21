 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Final Stardust: Cosmic Nexus update for 21 May 2024

Week 21 : Patch 0.9.3 - Game Ending

Share · View all patches · Build 14446240 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


[url=https://fr.imgbb.com/][/url]

More Accessible To New Players

I added even more changes to make the game easier for new players. First, when it comes to AI:

AL = Astral Link.

  • AI level 1 AL = no sacrifice and no evolution.
  • AI level 2 AL = Sacrifice no evolution.
  • AI level 3 AL = evolution and no sacrifice.
  • AI level 4 & 5 AL = evolution and sacrifice.

The second one is related to the required level to access each Astral Link level. Now it's a lot easier to access
the next levels which makes farming gold a lot easier too.

All missions can be completed now and Mephisto's last Astral Link level now has a different sprite and OST. The credits roll right after you win against him.

Some Astral Link level 5 aren't accessible directly, they require beating someone else first. This is to give a sense of a "story mode", even if there isn't one.

Alright, now that the game is complete, I can finally rest a little bit. The last 6 months or so have been crazy.

Changes

  • CONTENT: Mephisto now has a different sprite in battle when Astral Link is level 5.
  • CONTENT: Astral link level 5 now uses a different sprite in cutscenes.
  • AUDIO: Added Mephisto background OST for Astral Link level 5.
  • AUDIO: Added Mephisto battle OST for Astral Link level 5.
  • GAMEPLAY: Decreased the required player level to access the next Astral link levels to multiples of (3, 5, 7, 9).
  • GAMEPLAY: Astral link level 5 locations are now locked if the required missions aren't completed yet.
  • GAMEPLAY: Astral link level 5 rewards now include at least one high level Plano by default.
  • GAMEPLAY: Level 1 AIs can't use sacrifice and evolution anymore.
  • GAMEPLAY: Level 2 AIs can't use evolution anymore.
  • GAMEPLAY: Level 3 AIs can't use sacrifice anymore.
  • GAMEPLAY: Added credits after beating Mephisto's level 5.
  • VISUAL: Added animation for unlocking Elemental stars.
  • VISUAL: Elemental stars states are now updated in the world map and explorer UI.
  • VISUAL: The left icon in crafting animation is now different when unlocking an elemental star.
  • VISUAL: Added a title (congratulations) change for the final mission.
  • VISUAL: Added Publisher members names in the credits.
  • FIX: Fixed an issue where having most dark cards would lead the game to crash after getting a reward.
  • FIX: Fixed an issue where selecting the first starter deck doesn't grant a skin with it.
  • FIX: Fixed an animation issue when unlocking a new elementalist and a new mission at the same time.
  • FIX: Fusion Planos now don't receive a timeout if they are summoned via evolution.
  • FIX: Fixed a problem with the crafting animation where a different Plano appears at the start.
  • TEXT: Fixed typo in Misa Mazai effect description.
  • TEXT: Fixed typo in Hika Mazai effect description.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1896572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link