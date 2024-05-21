Week 21 : Patch 0.9.3 - Game Ending

[url=https://fr.imgbb.com/][/url]
More Accessible To New Players
I added even more changes to make the game easier for new players. First, when it comes to AI:
AL = Astral Link.
- AI level 1 AL = no sacrifice and no evolution.
- AI level 2 AL = Sacrifice no evolution.
- AI level 3 AL = evolution and no sacrifice.
- AI level 4 & 5 AL = evolution and sacrifice.
The second one is related to the required level to access each Astral Link level. Now it's a lot easier to access
the next levels which makes farming gold a lot easier too.
Astral Link 5
All missions can be completed now and Mephisto's last Astral Link level now has a different sprite and OST. The credits roll right after you win against him.
Some Astral Link level 5 aren't accessible directly, they require beating someone else first. This is to give a sense of a "story mode", even if there isn't one.
Alright, now that the game is complete, I can finally rest a little bit. The last 6 months or so have been crazy.
Changes
- CONTENT: Mephisto now has a different sprite in battle when Astral Link is level 5.
- CONTENT: Astral link level 5 now uses a different sprite in cutscenes.
- AUDIO: Added Mephisto background OST for Astral Link level 5.
- AUDIO: Added Mephisto battle OST for Astral Link level 5.
- GAMEPLAY: Decreased the required player level to access the next Astral link levels to multiples of (3, 5, 7, 9).
- GAMEPLAY: Astral link level 5 locations are now locked if the required missions aren't completed yet.
- GAMEPLAY: Astral link level 5 rewards now include at least one high level Plano by default.
- GAMEPLAY: Level 1 AIs can't use sacrifice and evolution anymore.
- GAMEPLAY: Level 2 AIs can't use evolution anymore.
- GAMEPLAY: Level 3 AIs can't use sacrifice anymore.
- GAMEPLAY: Added credits after beating Mephisto's level 5.
- VISUAL: Added animation for unlocking Elemental stars.
- VISUAL: Elemental stars states are now updated in the world map and explorer UI.
- VISUAL: The left icon in crafting animation is now different when unlocking an elemental star.
- VISUAL: Added a title (congratulations) change for the final mission.
- VISUAL: Added Publisher members names in the credits.
- FIX: Fixed an issue where having most dark cards would lead the game to crash after getting a reward.
- FIX: Fixed an issue where selecting the first starter deck doesn't grant a skin with it.
- FIX: Fixed an animation issue when unlocking a new elementalist and a new mission at the same time.
- FIX: Fusion Planos now don't receive a timeout if they are summoned via evolution.
- FIX: Fixed a problem with the crafting animation where a different Plano appears at the start.
- TEXT: Fixed typo in Misa Mazai effect description.
- TEXT: Fixed typo in Hika Mazai effect description.
