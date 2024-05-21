Week 21 : Patch 0.9.3 - Game Ending



[url=https://fr.imgbb.com/][/url]

More Accessible To New Players

I added even more changes to make the game easier for new players. First, when it comes to AI:

AL = Astral Link.

AI level 1 AL = no sacrifice and no evolution.

AI level 2 AL = Sacrifice no evolution.

AI level 3 AL = evolution and no sacrifice.

AI level 4 & 5 AL = evolution and sacrifice.

The second one is related to the required level to access each Astral Link level. Now it's a lot easier to access

the next levels which makes farming gold a lot easier too.

Astral Link 5

All missions can be completed now and Mephisto's last Astral Link level now has a different sprite and OST. The credits roll right after you win against him.

Some Astral Link level 5 aren't accessible directly, they require beating someone else first. This is to give a sense of a "story mode", even if there isn't one.

Alright, now that the game is complete, I can finally rest a little bit. The last 6 months or so have been crazy.

Changes