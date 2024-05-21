Minor Update - Version 0.8.4

Gameplay:
- Employee production calculation now estimate the walking time to storage, improving accuracy of estimation.
- Improvement of algorythm for employee production speed and product made by day.
Balancing and Bug Fixes:
- Environment bonus on a employee has now a maximum to avoid speed glitch.
- Slightly reduce the speed bonus from experience level.
- Fix truck loading of boxes at high speed
- Fix performance issue when clicking on “Optimise all concepts”
Changed files in this update