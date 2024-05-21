 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon update for 21 May 2024

Minor Update - Version 0.8.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14446238 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 19:59:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

    • Employee production calculation now estimate the walking time to storage, improving accuracy of estimation.
    • Improvement of algorythm for employee production speed and product made by day.

Balancing and Bug Fixes:

    • Environment bonus on a employee has now a maximum to avoid speed glitch.
    • Slightly reduce the speed bonus from experience level.
    • Fix truck loading of boxes at high speed
    • Fix performance issue when clicking on “Optimise all concepts”

Changed files in this update

Depot 2547751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link