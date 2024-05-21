Version 1.0.3

Fixed incorrect audio playback when reenabling music after changing zones while music was disabled

Fixed inverted joystick vertical directions on Steam Deck

Fixed incorrect game resume state (potentially resulting in a crash) after deleting a player profile

Fixed incorrect fullscreen state at startup on some Linux distributions

Fixed journal control getting unbound under some circumstances

Fixed stale information being shown when advancing turns with a mouseover active, and mouse cursor set not to hide on input

Fixed being able to input moves while showing room initial state

Fixed minor sprite layering errors with the north edges of walls

Fixed incorrect traversibility behavior on some elevated surfaces

Fixed edge cases where statues would not correctly leave rubble when killed

Fixed edge cases where music would not correctly resume playing

"Player Start Position" is no longer shown when inspecting the start tile in a world

Monster sightlines are now drawn in a different color if the monster is at a different elevation than the player

Added a small marker to the corner of the journal showing where to click to go back to the top-level monster list

Added a journal entry for statue becoming a stepping stone in water

Tower of Destiny room changes:

Watering Hole: Exchanged position of toggle door and trapdoor to enforce solution

Remains: Added an extra obstacle to prevent a dead-end solution path