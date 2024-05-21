Version 1.0.3

Fixed incorrect audio playback when reenabling music after changing zones while music was disabled
Fixed inverted joystick vertical directions on Steam Deck
Fixed incorrect game resume state (potentially resulting in a crash) after deleting a player profile
Fixed incorrect fullscreen state at startup on some Linux distributions
Fixed journal control getting unbound under some circumstances
Fixed stale information being shown when advancing turns with a mouseover active, and mouse cursor set not to hide on input
Fixed being able to input moves while showing room initial state
Fixed minor sprite layering errors with the north edges of walls
Fixed incorrect traversibility behavior on some elevated surfaces
Fixed edge cases where statues would not correctly leave rubble when killed
Fixed edge cases where music would not correctly resume playing
"Player Start Position" is no longer shown when inspecting the start tile in a world
Monster sightlines are now drawn in a different color if the monster is at a different elevation than the player
Added a small marker to the corner of the journal showing where to click to go back to the top-level monster list
Added a journal entry for statue becoming a stepping stone in water
Tower of Destiny room changes:
- Watering Hole: Exchanged position of toggle door and trapdoor to enforce solution
- Remains: Added an extra obstacle to prevent a dead-end solution path
Changed files in this update