- Added French localization
- Added Simplified Chinese localization
- Improved save functionality for Secret Documents achievements. Now, your progress is saved locally and will be restored when you log in to Steam or Epic Games Store.
- Enhanced performance with an increase in FPS of up to 20%.
- Corrected minor misspellings in Secret Documents.
- Implemented minor UI improvements.
Tangles update for 21 May 2024
Update Notes for Tangles 1.1
