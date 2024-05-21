 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tangles update for 21 May 2024

Update Notes for Tangles 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14445685 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 19:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added French localization
  • Added Simplified Chinese localization
  • Improved save functionality for Secret Documents achievements. Now, your progress is saved locally and will be restored when you log in to Steam or Epic Games Store.
  • Enhanced performance with an increase in FPS of up to 20%.
  • Corrected minor misspellings in Secret Documents.
  • Implemented minor UI improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2784981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link