Bunny Game - Patch 0.2.0

We’re thrilled to announce the release of Patch 0.2.0 for Bunny Game! This update brings exciting new features and improvements. We are very grateful to everyone who helped us test this update and provided invaluable feedback.
- Maps contain vendors who let you purchase new weapons, traps and abilities to strengthen your defense and offense against enemies
- Experience a new dimension of gameplay even after death – players now become ghosts with abilities that allow them to influence the game
- Two new currencies added: gold and souls
- Pressing M opens a handy world map
- Added a lever allows the host to change the number of traitors before you start playing
- Added more quests to keep innocent bunnies distracted
- Updated tutorial and control scheme graphics (which are now displayed while the level is loading)
- VOIP reworked to accommodate ghost mode - ghosts can talk with other ghosts (and they can hear, but not respond to living bunnies)
- Reduced positional VOIP hearing range
- New props and visual improvements in the game world
- Added an optional launcher exe which you can use to select the output display, rendering resolution and window mode
- Countless other bugfixes, improvements, and optimizations to enhance your gaming experience
Dive into Bunny Game and explore the new update today!
Changed files in this update