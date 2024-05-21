Black screen intro patch

Whoops!
When attempting some camera optimizations I accidentally unassigned a render texture responsible for rendering the Intro scene camera.
So, sorry to those who experienced a black screen during the intro scene.
New Additions
- Infinite upper walls insanity feature added top Level 0
Fixes
- Intro camera was not rendering.
- Reduced locker cubby loot chance.
- Added anti-aliasing on Main Render Texture.
- Upper floors in level 0 will disable ceiling edge walls .
Okay.
Next priority is the new levels and everything they entail.
-=[ComAdore]=-
Changed files in this update