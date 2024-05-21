 Skip to content

Transliminal update for 21 May 2024

Black screen intro patch

Whoops!
When attempting some camera optimizations I accidentally unassigned a render texture responsible for rendering the Intro scene camera.
So, sorry to those who experienced a black screen during the intro scene.

New Additions

  • Infinite upper walls insanity feature added top Level 0

Fixes

  • Intro camera was not rendering.
  • Reduced locker cubby loot chance.
  • Added anti-aliasing on Main Render Texture.
  • Upper floors in level 0 will disable ceiling edge walls .

Okay.
Next priority is the new levels and everything they entail.

-=[ComAdore]=-

