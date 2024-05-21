Black screen intro patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14445561 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Whoops!

When attempting some camera optimizations I accidentally unassigned a render texture responsible for rendering the Intro scene camera.

So, sorry to those who experienced a black screen during the intro scene.

New Additions

Infinite upper walls insanity feature added top Level 0

Fixes

Intro camera was not rendering.

Reduced locker cubby loot chance.

Added anti-aliasing on Main Render Texture.

Upper floors in level 0 will disable ceiling edge walls .

Okay.

Next priority is the new levels and everything they entail.

-=[ComAdore]=-