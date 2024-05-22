 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Burger Shop 3 update for 22 May 2024

Version 0.6.1a Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14445444 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Steam Achievements which correspond to the in-game trophies. Since you'll be awarded all of the achievements you've currently earned the first time you start this new version, you may want to restart Steam after the achievement notifications start to appear. Otherwise, you can just sit back and enjoy them popping up for a while.
  • Added taco salads. Taco salad uses a taco bowl as opposed to a tortilla bowl.
  • You can right-click to send tacos/tortillas the Bowl-o-tron 2000 machine. (Previously this was an advanced option, but now it's always enabled.)
  • Improved the Cash Grab generation algorithm to avoid giving cash grabs to unusable items.
  • Various order tweaks and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2505571
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2505572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link