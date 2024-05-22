Version 0.6.1a Update

- Added Steam Achievements which correspond to the in-game trophies. Since you'll be awarded all of the achievements you've currently earned the first time you start this new version, you may want to restart Steam after the achievement notifications start to appear. Otherwise, you can just sit back and enjoy them popping up for a while.
- Added taco salads. Taco salad uses a taco bowl as opposed to a tortilla bowl.
- You can right-click to send tacos/tortillas the Bowl-o-tron 2000 machine. (Previously this was an advanced option, but now it's always enabled.)
- Improved the Cash Grab generation algorithm to avoid giving cash grabs to unusable items.
- Various order tweaks and bug fixes.
Burger Shop 3 update for 22 May 2024
