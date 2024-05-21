Update #33 1.36.1 Patch #1

Wow, thanks so much everyone for the very positive reaction to our "Gear Up!" update. I'm so glad you're enjoying the new equipment feature. Please be sure and write/update your Steam review if this update has addressed your feedback :)

Also, I wanted to let you know I'm working as fast as I can to fix the recent bugs you've discovered, so here's a quick patch that takes care of a few of those issues so far:

where players on specific combinations of AMD graphics cards and driver versions saw only a black screen when opening the game in full screen. (If this issue affected you, please respond in the comments to let me know if this fix worked for you as I can't verify against every driver and I want to make sure you are taken care of). Fixed bug where right-clicking to view a character card equipped with max items would throw an exception. What's actually happening here is that these characters were able to equip more than the max number of 8 items via the Fallen Angel encounter (or other events). I'm still working to fix that, but in the meantime, you'll be able to view your character cards without the error now.

Expect more fixes and improvements to come soon!

~Ross