Beta Branch Update: Experimental Fleshsmith Rework!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks,

The new Fleshsmith is up on the beta. This ability is pretty unusual, so there's a good chance it will go through some iteration before making it to main branch. Let me know what you think!

Fleshsmith:

Was: My minions gain Health equal to the number of minions I've merged.

Now: I can merge any two Improved minions.



Experimentally Perfected minions keep the base Attack and Health of the target, keep ALL types, and keep ALL abilities, rather than doubling the abilities.

Abomination did need a slight edit to prevent him from soloing enemy boards:

Abomination:

Was: I keep attacking until I die.

Now: I keep attacking until I die. I cannot gain Ranged.

Enjoy the experimenting!