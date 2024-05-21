You have been Chosen

Greetings Villains!

As we count down the final hours until the release of Harvest Hunt, let's delve deeper into the artistic and musical roots that define the eerie essence of our dark folk survival horror game.

ARTISTIC VISION

Uriel Cordas the mastermind behind the game's visuals, drew heavily from the darkly enigmatic themes of European folk horror. His style merges the grotesque charm of folk traditions with innovative influences from modern film and gaming. Notably, the team were inspired by the animator Yuri Norstein for his distinctive lighting and texture, and the painter Ludwig Meidner for his bold ink use and distorted forms. Even modern games like Inscryption, with their striking colored lighting, have left their mark on our visual narrative. The game's iconic elements, such as the Tarocco Siciliano-inspired cards and the Careto mask-wearing Warden, along with the whalebone hood of the Devourer, reflect deep-rooted cultural traditions, transforming them into key gameplay features.

MUSICAL ATMOSPHERE

Jeff Broadbent, a composer renowned for his work on titles like Diablo Immortal and Resident Evil Resistance, brings to life Harvest Hunt's suffocating ambiance through his music. The soundtrack is a homage to European musical traditions, such as fado, and echoes the haunting tones of horror film scores like those from M. Night Shyamalan's The Village. Broadbent's compositions are meticulously crafted to enhance the game's tension and dread, making every moment in Luna Nova feel as if you're stepping through a portal into a world of unrelenting fear.

Check out the music here: Harvest Hunt Music on Spotify.

EXPERIENCE THE GAME

The rich tapestry of sounds and visuals in Harvest Hunt promises an unparalleled horror strategy experience. Tune in to the game's haunting soundtrack on Spotify to get a taste of what awaits you in Luna Nova.

And it's not too late to ensure you're among the first to explore Harvest Hunt; add it to your wishlist today, and be alerted the moment it goes live:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2009620/Harvest_Hunt/?utm_source=oneday&utm_campaign=release

